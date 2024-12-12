NCP Leader Entangled in Extortion Allegations
A Nationalist Congress Party leader from Maharashtra's Beed district is implicated in an extortion case. Allegations involve demanding Rs 2 crore from a wind energy firm. An FIR has been filed against Valmik Karad and two accomplices, who are also accused in a separate murder case. Investigations are ongoing.
In a significant development, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party from Maharashtra's Beed district has been named in an extortion case involving demands of Rs 2 crore from a wind energy company, according to police reports on Thursday.
Valmik Karad, a local NCP leader, along with Vishnu Chate and Sudarshan Ghule, has been accused of extortion and are under investigation. The accusations include a claim that Chate, allegedly on Karad's behalf, threatened the company to halt operations unless the money was paid.
The case comes amid serious allegations against Chate and Ghule, who are also suspects in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch. The police have registered an FIR, but no arrests have been made. The situation remains tense as authorities continue their probe.
