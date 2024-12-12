EU Halts Vanuatu Visa Agreement Over 'Golden Passport' Concerns
The European Union ended its visa-free travel agreement with Vanuatu over its contentious 'golden passport' program, which allowed foreigners to buy citizenship. Concerns about security and money laundering were cited. This is the first instance where the EU has withdrawn such an agreement due to citizenship schemes.
The European Union officially revoked Vanuatu's visa-free travel rights on Thursday, citing concerns about the archipelago's 'golden passport' initiative. This program, which allowed foreigners to gain Vanuatu citizenship through a $130,000 investment, had raised alarms over potential security threats and money laundering.
Previously suspended in 2022, the EU withdrawal marks a precedent-setting action against a nation for its citizenship-for-investment scheme. The European Commission had long voiced apprehensions about the risks such programs pose to member states' security.
In response, Vanuatu officials were unreachable for comments on the EU's decision. The EU continues to scrutinize other nations with similar citizenship schemes to prevent exploitation of the Union's visa policies.
