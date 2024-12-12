Left Menu

EU Halts Vanuatu Visa Agreement Over 'Golden Passport' Concerns

The European Union ended its visa-free travel agreement with Vanuatu over its contentious 'golden passport' program, which allowed foreigners to buy citizenship. Concerns about security and money laundering were cited. This is the first instance where the EU has withdrawn such an agreement due to citizenship schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:58 IST
EU Halts Vanuatu Visa Agreement Over 'Golden Passport' Concerns

The European Union officially revoked Vanuatu's visa-free travel rights on Thursday, citing concerns about the archipelago's 'golden passport' initiative. This program, which allowed foreigners to gain Vanuatu citizenship through a $130,000 investment, had raised alarms over potential security threats and money laundering.

Previously suspended in 2022, the EU withdrawal marks a precedent-setting action against a nation for its citizenship-for-investment scheme. The European Commission had long voiced apprehensions about the risks such programs pose to member states' security.

In response, Vanuatu officials were unreachable for comments on the EU's decision. The EU continues to scrutinize other nations with similar citizenship schemes to prevent exploitation of the Union's visa policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024