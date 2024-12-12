EU Halts Vanuatu Visa Agreement Over 'Golden Passport' Concerns

The European Union officially revoked Vanuatu's visa-free travel rights on Thursday, citing concerns about the archipelago's 'golden passport' initiative. This program, which allowed foreigners to gain Vanuatu citizenship through a $130,000 investment, had raised alarms over potential security threats and money laundering.

Previously suspended in 2022, the EU withdrawal marks a precedent-setting action against a nation for its citizenship-for-investment scheme. The European Commission had long voiced apprehensions about the risks such programs pose to member states' security.

In response, Vanuatu officials were unreachable for comments on the EU's decision. The EU continues to scrutinize other nations with similar citizenship schemes to prevent exploitation of the Union's visa policies.

