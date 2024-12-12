Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Plan for Migrant Deportation

In a recent interview, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed his willingness to use the military to round up and deport migrants. He hinted at the possible establishment of new camps to detain migrants before they are deported. These remarks coincided with his Time Person of the Year recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:28 IST
Trump's Controversial Plan for Migrant Deportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has revealed his willingness to enlist the military in efforts to round up and deport migrants from the United States.

Trump further indicated the potential creation of new camps to hold detained migrants before they are deported, marking a significant shift in immigration policy.

The comments were made during an interview with Time magazine, aligning with his recent accolade as the publication's Person of the Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024