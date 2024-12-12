Trump's Controversial Plan for Migrant Deportation

In a bold statement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has revealed his willingness to enlist the military in efforts to round up and deport migrants from the United States.

Trump further indicated the potential creation of new camps to hold detained migrants before they are deported, marking a significant shift in immigration policy.

The comments were made during an interview with Time magazine, aligning with his recent accolade as the publication's Person of the Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)