Trump's Controversial Plan for Migrant Deportation
In a recent interview, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed his willingness to use the military to round up and deport migrants. He hinted at the possible establishment of new camps to detain migrants before they are deported. These remarks coincided with his Time Person of the Year recognition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:28 IST
In a bold statement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has revealed his willingness to enlist the military in efforts to round up and deport migrants from the United States.
Trump further indicated the potential creation of new camps to hold detained migrants before they are deported, marking a significant shift in immigration policy.
The comments were made during an interview with Time magazine, aligning with his recent accolade as the publication's Person of the Year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
