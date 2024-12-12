Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts Surge: Russia and UAE Push for Syrian Dialogue

In a phone call, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the need for an international meeting to initiate an inclusive national dialogue in Syria, involving all political and ethnoconfessional factions.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have renewed calls for international cooperation to address the Syrian crisis.

Their recent phone discussion highlighted the urgency of holding an international meeting aimed at launching an inclusive national dialogue in Syria.

This effort seeks to incorporate all political and ethnoconfessional groups within the Syrian Arab Republic, according to statements from Russia's foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

