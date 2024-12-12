Family's Drastic Protest Highlights Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, farmer Lakshman, his wife, and three children protested at the sub-divisional magistrate's office by walking on their knees. They aimed to draw attention to a neighbor blocking access to their farm. The family resorted to this method after previous complaints to authorities proved ineffective.
In an unusual display of protest, a farmer and his family took to their knees at the sub-divisional magistrate's office in Khategaon, Madhya Pradesh. Their aim: to draw attention to a longstanding land dispute blocking access to their farm.
Farmer Lakshman claims his neighbor's actions have made it impossible to harvest maize on his 1.5-acre plot in Davtha village, about 100 kilometers from Dewas district headquarters. Despite seeking help from authorities, Lakshman felt compelled to protest after being ignored.
Though a video of their protest went viral, the local SDM stated legal limitations. Having lost a civil court case, the SDM indicated only humanitarian intervention while the tehsildar and patwari would be dispatched to seek a resolution.
