Allegations of Harassment: A Tragic End

A suicide case involving allegations of police harassment and a former municipal chairman has surfaced in Baran. Shubham Saxena's note accuses officials, leading to protests for action against those implicated. The investigation is now under a special crime unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:46 IST
In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Baran, six police personnel, including a deputy superintendent, and a former municipal council chairman have been implicated in a case of alleged harassment leading to suicide. The victim, Shubham Saxena, was found hanging at his residence.

A poignant suicide note left by Saxena accuses the police of fabricating cases at the behest of Kamal Rathore, former municipal council chairman, and other associated individuals. The gravity of these allegations prompted Saxena's family to stage a protest, refusing last rites unless decisive action was taken.

The authorities have taken cognizance of the gravity of the accusations by registering a case against seven individuals, including Rathore and the deputy superintendent, under charges of abetment. A special crime unit led by ASP Kota Beni Prasad Meena is now leading the investigation.

