Tragic Turn at Baran Utsav: Balloon Trial Ends in Fatality

The final day of the Baran Utsav ended in tragedy when a hot air balloon trial claimed the life of Vasudev Khatri in the Baran district. Police reported the incident occurred during a morning trial run.

Khatri, aged 40 from Kota, died as he attempted to manage a hot air balloon. The balloon rapidly ascended, and a snapped rope led to his fall from an estimated height of 60 feet, said DSP Omendra Singh Skhekhawat, who witnessed the event.

Authorities immediately transported Khatri to Baran District Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Khatri was an experienced professional in the field, with 20 years of service. Both local administration and police were present during the incident and have initiated an investigation.

