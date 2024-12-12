Viral Video Sparks Outrage as Cook Caught Spitting on Dough at Modinagar Restaurant
A shocking incident at a Modinagar restaurant has gone viral after a boy was filmed spitting on dough before baking. The confrontation with hotel staff led to aggressive behavior, resulting in the arrest of the owner and an associate. Authorities have initiated legal action under food safety laws.
An incident involving a boy working at a Modinagar restaurant has sparked outrage after a video of him spitting on dough went viral. The footage, captured at Naaz Chicken Point hotel, prompted customers to confront the restaurant staff.
The confrontation escalated when the hotel's owner, Anuj, and his associate, Abid, allegedly tried to assault the concerned patrons. This led to a police complaint by Prakash Singh, a local resident.
The police have since arrested the hotel owner and his associate, while the juvenile cook is being handled under juvenile justice laws. Charges have been filed against the hotel under sections relating to noxious food and criminal force, with potential action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.
