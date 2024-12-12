Left Menu

Digital Arrest Scam: The Unraveling of a Cyber Crime Syndicate

A Mumbai man, Chetan Kokare, was arrested for his involvement in a Cambodia-based cyber gang executing 'digital arrest' scams. Kokare extorted Rs 4 crore from an Ahmedabad resident by posing as a law enforcement official on video calls. The Gujarat CID Crime apprehended him upon his return to India.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A key arrest has been made in a significant cybercrime case, as a Mumbai resident, Chetan Kokare, was detained by the Gujarat CID Crime for his role in a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam that defrauded an Ahmedabad victim of Rs 4 crore, according to police reports.

Kokare, part of an international network predominantly run by Chinese and Cambodian operators, had been working abroad with the syndicate, impersonating various law enforcement officials to intimidate and extort victims, as disclosed by officials from the State Cyber Crime Cell.

Authorities revealed that Kokare, believed to be seeking quick financial gains, joined the group a few months prior and was reportedly compensated Rs 10 lakh during his tenure, while operating out of Cambodia within a larger scheme that recruits agents from India, Pakistan, and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

