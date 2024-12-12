Digital Arrest Scam: The Unraveling of a Cyber Crime Syndicate

A key arrest has been made in a significant cybercrime case, as a Mumbai resident, Chetan Kokare, was detained by the Gujarat CID Crime for his role in a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam that defrauded an Ahmedabad victim of Rs 4 crore, according to police reports.

Kokare, part of an international network predominantly run by Chinese and Cambodian operators, had been working abroad with the syndicate, impersonating various law enforcement officials to intimidate and extort victims, as disclosed by officials from the State Cyber Crime Cell.

Authorities revealed that Kokare, believed to be seeking quick financial gains, joined the group a few months prior and was reportedly compensated Rs 10 lakh during his tenure, while operating out of Cambodia within a larger scheme that recruits agents from India, Pakistan, and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)