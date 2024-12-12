Left Menu

Spy Games: Hong Kong Espionage Charges Shake UK Court

Two men, Chung Biu Yuen and Chi Leung Wai, face charges in London under Britain's National Security Act, accused of aiding Hong Kong's intelligence service. As both deny the allegations, their trial is set for March. Tensions linger since Hong Kong's return to China in 1997.

Updated: 12-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:17 IST
In a high-profile case unfolding at London's Old Bailey, Chung Biu Yuen and Chi Leung Wai stand accused under Britain's National Security Act. On Thursday, both men pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding Hong Kong's intelligence service, denying allegations of espionage and foreign interference.

According to prosecutors, between December 2023 and May of this year, the dual Chinese and British citizens engaged in information gathering and clandestine operations. Their actions allegedly included forcing entry into a residential property in London, raising serious concerns over foreign state interference.

As the diplomatic fallout looms, the Chinese Embassy in London dismissed the charges as fabricated. With a trial date set for March, this case marks another flashpoint in the rocky relationship between the UK and China since Hong Kong's 1997 handover.

