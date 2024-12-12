Spy Games: Hong Kong Espionage Charges Shake UK Court

In a high-profile case unfolding at London's Old Bailey, Chung Biu Yuen and Chi Leung Wai stand accused under Britain's National Security Act. On Thursday, both men pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding Hong Kong's intelligence service, denying allegations of espionage and foreign interference.

According to prosecutors, between December 2023 and May of this year, the dual Chinese and British citizens engaged in information gathering and clandestine operations. Their actions allegedly included forcing entry into a residential property in London, raising serious concerns over foreign state interference.

As the diplomatic fallout looms, the Chinese Embassy in London dismissed the charges as fabricated. With a trial date set for March, this case marks another flashpoint in the rocky relationship between the UK and China since Hong Kong's 1997 handover.

