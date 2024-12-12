Left Menu

Urgent Appeal to Address Anti-Minority Violence in Bangladesh

An Indian-American Congressman has urged the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to tackle the escalating violence against minorities, mainly Hindus, in Bangladesh during Senator Marco Rubio's confirmation hearing for Secretary of State. The violence has increased post-ousting Sheikh Hasina, with 88 incidents reported recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:47 IST
Urgent Appeal to Address Anti-Minority Violence in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent appeal, an Indian-American Congressman has called on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to confront the rising violence against minorities, notably Hindus, in Bangladesh. This comes as part of Senator Marco Rubio's confirmation hearings for Secretary of State, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump.

The request highlights ongoing violence amid chaos in Bangladesh, urging the committee to make this a focus during the hearings. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi expressed in a statement that taking a public stand on the violence afflicting Hindus is crucial for the new administration.

Recent weeks have seen numerous reports of violence against non-Muslim minorities, with Bangladesh's interim government acknowledging 88 incidents since Sheikh Hasina's ouster. The international community is watching closely as the U.S. prepares for a transition in diplomatic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024