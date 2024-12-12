Urgent Appeal to Address Anti-Minority Violence in Bangladesh

In a recent appeal, an Indian-American Congressman has called on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to confront the rising violence against minorities, notably Hindus, in Bangladesh. This comes as part of Senator Marco Rubio's confirmation hearings for Secretary of State, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump.

The request highlights ongoing violence amid chaos in Bangladesh, urging the committee to make this a focus during the hearings. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi expressed in a statement that taking a public stand on the violence afflicting Hindus is crucial for the new administration.

Recent weeks have seen numerous reports of violence against non-Muslim minorities, with Bangladesh's interim government acknowledging 88 incidents since Sheikh Hasina's ouster. The international community is watching closely as the U.S. prepares for a transition in diplomatic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)