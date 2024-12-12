Tadamon Tragedy: Uncovering Syria's Hidden Graveyard

The Tadamon district in Damascus bears the chilling aftermath of alleged mass killings under Bashar al-Assad's regime. Residents describe bones scattered among debris, the result of years of terror.

A 2022 video surfaced showing executions in Tadamon dating back to 2013, with killings said to have continued until recently. Witnesses reported seeing Syrian security forces regularly executing detainees in the area, leaving behind grave evidence among residential ruins.

With Assad's recent ouster, there are demands to investigate and secure Tadamon, fearing lost evidence. Human Rights Watch emphasizes the need for international access to the site to address the tragic tales of this 'execution street.'

