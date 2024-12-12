Tadamon Tragedy: Uncovering Syria's Hidden Graveyard
The Tadamon district in Damascus, Syria, is marked by grisly remnants of alleged mass killings under President Bashar al-Assad's rule. Residents and rights groups recall years of brutality, now hoping for justice following Assad's ouster. Human Rights Watch pushes for the site to be secured, raising urgency over potential evidence loss.
A 2022 video surfaced showing executions in Tadamon dating back to 2013, with killings said to have continued until recently. Witnesses reported seeing Syrian security forces regularly executing detainees in the area, leaving behind grave evidence among residential ruins.
With Assad's recent ouster, there are demands to investigate and secure Tadamon, fearing lost evidence. Human Rights Watch emphasizes the need for international access to the site to address the tragic tales of this 'execution street.'
