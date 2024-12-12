Left Menu

Tadamon Tragedy: Uncovering Syria's Hidden Graveyard

The Tadamon district in Damascus, Syria, is marked by grisly remnants of alleged mass killings under President Bashar al-Assad's rule. Residents and rights groups recall years of brutality, now hoping for justice following Assad's ouster. Human Rights Watch pushes for the site to be secured, raising urgency over potential evidence loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:56 IST
Tadamon Tragedy: Uncovering Syria's Hidden Graveyard

The Tadamon district in Damascus bears the chilling aftermath of alleged mass killings under Bashar al-Assad's regime. Residents describe bones scattered among debris, the result of years of terror.

A 2022 video surfaced showing executions in Tadamon dating back to 2013, with killings said to have continued until recently. Witnesses reported seeing Syrian security forces regularly executing detainees in the area, leaving behind grave evidence among residential ruins.

With Assad's recent ouster, there are demands to investigate and secure Tadamon, fearing lost evidence. Human Rights Watch emphasizes the need for international access to the site to address the tragic tales of this 'execution street.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024