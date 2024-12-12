Judicial Sacrifice: Life of a Hermit, Work of a Horse

The Supreme Court underscored the demanding nature of a judge's role, advising against social media use to maintain impartiality. This comes amid the termination of two female judges by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, stirring debate over performance assessments and personal hardships faced during their tenure.

The top court expressed that flamboyance has no place in the judiciary and cautioned judges against expressing opinions that could later influence cases. The case highlighted instances where personal challenges, like a miscarriage, were not adequately considered in performance evaluations.

The controversy reflects wider concerns regarding judicial independence and the balance between professional conduct and personal life. The court's intervention seeks to ensure proper assessment of work amid external challenges like the Covid-19 outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)