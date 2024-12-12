Left Menu

Judicial Sacrifice: Life of a Hermit, Work of a Horse

The Supreme Court advised judges to avoid social media, emphasizing their demanding roles and need for impartiality. Comments arose while discussing the termination of two female judges by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, highlighting performance issues and personal challenges including miscarriage. The court stressed the need for objectivity and sacrifice in the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:58 IST
Judicial Sacrifice: Life of a Hermit, Work of a Horse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court underscored the demanding nature of a judge's role, advising against social media use to maintain impartiality. This comes amid the termination of two female judges by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, stirring debate over performance assessments and personal hardships faced during their tenure.

The top court expressed that flamboyance has no place in the judiciary and cautioned judges against expressing opinions that could later influence cases. The case highlighted instances where personal challenges, like a miscarriage, were not adequately considered in performance evaluations.

The controversy reflects wider concerns regarding judicial independence and the balance between professional conduct and personal life. The court's intervention seeks to ensure proper assessment of work amid external challenges like the Covid-19 outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024