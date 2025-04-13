Left Menu

'Grey's Anatomy' Star's Determination: Jessica Capshaw's Audition Journey with 'The White Lotus'

Jessica Capshaw revealed her audition for a role in 'The White Lotus', where she admired Leslie Bibb's performance in the third season. Despite not landing the role, Capshaw emphasized her passion for the series and her intention to keep auditioning, similar to her approach with 'Grey’s Anatomy'.

Jessica Capshaw, famed for her role in 'Grey's Anatomy', recently revealed her endeavours in the competitive world of casting, specifically for HBO's dark comedy series 'The White Lotus'. Despite her enthusiasm and dedication, the role of Kate went to Leslie Bibb in the third season's cast.

Capshaw, an ardent fan of the show created by Mike White, shared her audition experiences during the 'Call It What It Is' podcast. She expressed a relentless spirit and commitment to auditioning, recalling a similar journey with 'Grey's Anatomy', where it took multiple attempts to secure a role.

Despite the setback, Capshaw praised Bibb's outstanding performance, acknowledging the diversity of talent in the casting process. Revealing her affinity for auditioning, Capshaw remains hopeful and driven, signifying perseverance in the challenging landscape of television acting.

