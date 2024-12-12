Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Blinken's Mideast Mission for Syria's Future

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Jordan's King Abdullah in a diplomatic push for Syria’s inclusive transition post-Assad. The top diplomat stressed non-sectarian principles and secured chemical weapons, while also discussing Israel-Gaza ceasefire talks, amid Trump's impending return to the White House.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in strategic talks with Jordan's King Abdullah as the Biden administration strives for an inclusive political transition in Syria, following Bashar al-Assad's overthrow. The administration is advocating for a non-sectarian transition process that ensures the rights of all Syrians are protected.

Blinken emphasized the need to prevent Syria's use for terrorism and called for securing and destroying the nation's chemical weapons. Discussions also extended to securing a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Palestinian militants and the release of hostages before President Trump's return to office.

Biden's team is working diligently to establish key agreements in the region but remains cautious of the influence President-elect Trump's administration might exert. Regional dynamics remain tense, with Israeli military activity in Syria heightening concerns over power vacuums filled by extremist groups.

