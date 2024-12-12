A New Era for Syria: Tackling the Chemical Weapons Legacy

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is urging Syria's new leadership to grant access for investigations into chemical weapon attacks that have plagued the nation during its civil war. Positive signals have emerged, but no formal invitation has been extended to continue this critical work.

The OPCW's executive council convened in The Hague following the unexpected fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with discussions focusing on eliminating Syria's chemical arsenal. The U.S., led by ambassador Nicole Shampaine, views this political shift as a unique opportunity for Syria to collaborate with the international community in eradicating these weapons.

OPCW chief Fernando Arias emphasized the need to bring perpetrators to justice, highlighting past links between Syria's armed forces and chemical weapon usage. Despite these efforts, challenges persist due to the country's ongoing disorder and the presence of armed factions, sparking international calls for urgent inspection and securement of facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)