Left Menu

A New Era for Syria: Tackling the Chemical Weapons Legacy

The head of the OPCW seeks Syrian cooperation to identify perpetrators of chemical attacks. With Assad toppled, new chances arise to dismantle Syria's chemical weapons. Challenges remain due to uncooperative factions, but international bodies urge swift action to secure and inspect facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:23 IST
A New Era for Syria: Tackling the Chemical Weapons Legacy

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is urging Syria's new leadership to grant access for investigations into chemical weapon attacks that have plagued the nation during its civil war. Positive signals have emerged, but no formal invitation has been extended to continue this critical work.

The OPCW's executive council convened in The Hague following the unexpected fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with discussions focusing on eliminating Syria's chemical arsenal. The U.S., led by ambassador Nicole Shampaine, views this political shift as a unique opportunity for Syria to collaborate with the international community in eradicating these weapons.

OPCW chief Fernando Arias emphasized the need to bring perpetrators to justice, highlighting past links between Syria's armed forces and chemical weapon usage. Despite these efforts, challenges persist due to the country's ongoing disorder and the presence of armed factions, sparking international calls for urgent inspection and securement of facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024