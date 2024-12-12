Delhi Police Crackdown: 30 Detained in Outer North

In a targeted operation to enhance security, the Delhi Police detained 30 people during a three-hour foot patrol in outer north Delhi on Wednesday evening. The initiative, led by teams from the Bawana police station, focused on areas including Pooth Khurd and Sultanpur Dabas.

The operation, as explained by Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhn Valsan, aimed to boost police visibility in these key sectors from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. This strategic approach sought to reassure residents while addressing potential security threats.

During the patrol, police removed tinted film from 35 vehicles and seized two for carrying illicit liquor. Moreover, officers confiscated drugs and Rs 5.80 lakh in cash found in a scooter. All 30 detained individuals were later released after verification and handed over to their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)