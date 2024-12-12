Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: 30 Detained in Outer North

During a three-hour patrolling in outer north Delhi, police detained 30 individuals. The operation, conducted by the Bawana police team, aimed at enhancing police visibility. Vehicles with tinted windows were addressed, and illegal substances and cash were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:01 IST
In a targeted operation to enhance security, the Delhi Police detained 30 people during a three-hour foot patrol in outer north Delhi on Wednesday evening. The initiative, led by teams from the Bawana police station, focused on areas including Pooth Khurd and Sultanpur Dabas.

The operation, as explained by Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhn Valsan, aimed to boost police visibility in these key sectors from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. This strategic approach sought to reassure residents while addressing potential security threats.

During the patrol, police removed tinted film from 35 vehicles and seized two for carrying illicit liquor. Moreover, officers confiscated drugs and Rs 5.80 lakh in cash found in a scooter. All 30 detained individuals were later released after verification and handed over to their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

