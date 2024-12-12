Heightened Tensions: UN Chief Urges De-escalation in Syria

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced his deep concerns regarding the severe violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as highlighted by U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Thursday.

Guterres is notably alarmed by the multitude of Israeli air strikes targeting several locations within Syria. He emphasized the pressing need for immediate de-escalation of violence across the country.

Through his spokesperson, Guterres underscored the importance of preserving the nation's sovereignty, urging all involved to prioritize peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)