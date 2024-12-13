The Deceptive Disappearance: A Kayaker's Tale of Duplicity

In an unexpected turn of events, Emily Borgwardt has taken legal steps to dissolve her marriage with husband Ryan Borgwardt, who allegedly faked his own drowning to pursue a romantic liaison in Eastern Europe. The petition for separation, filed in Dodge County Circuit Court, claims their 22-year marriage is 'irretrievably broken'.

Ryan, reported missing in August, was initially believed to have drowned while kayaking on Green Lake. Investigators later discovered he had orchestrated the disappearance, enabling him to rendezvous with a woman in Uzbekistan. He was charged with obstructing the search effort after turning himself in last week.

The separation document reveals Emily is seeking sole custody of their three teenage children, as Ryan remains without a fixed address. A court hearing is expected in April to address these developments, with Ryan indicating he will represent himself in the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)