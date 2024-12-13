Left Menu

The Deceptive Disappearance: A Kayaker's Tale of Duplicity

Emily Borgwardt has filed for a legal separation from her husband, Ryan, after he faked his own drowning to meet a woman in Eastern Europe. He was missing since August, and was later charged with obstructing the search. Emily seeks sole custody of their children and a formal separation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madison | Updated: 13-12-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 00:49 IST
The Deceptive Disappearance: A Kayaker's Tale of Duplicity
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected turn of events, Emily Borgwardt has taken legal steps to dissolve her marriage with husband Ryan Borgwardt, who allegedly faked his own drowning to pursue a romantic liaison in Eastern Europe. The petition for separation, filed in Dodge County Circuit Court, claims their 22-year marriage is 'irretrievably broken'.

Ryan, reported missing in August, was initially believed to have drowned while kayaking on Green Lake. Investigators later discovered he had orchestrated the disappearance, enabling him to rendezvous with a woman in Uzbekistan. He was charged with obstructing the search effort after turning himself in last week.

The separation document reveals Emily is seeking sole custody of their three teenage children, as Ryan remains without a fixed address. A court hearing is expected in April to address these developments, with Ryan indicating he will represent himself in the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024