Left Menu

Biden's Unprecedented Clemency: Second Chances Given to 1500

President Joe Biden has granted clemency to nearly 1500 individuals, including four Indian-Americans. This act aims to rectify sentencing disparities, especially for non-violent offenders. The move is part of Biden's effort to offer second chances to rehabilitated individuals, making it the largest single-day act of clemency in recent history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2024 03:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 03:10 IST
Biden's Unprecedented Clemency: Second Chances Given to 1500
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic move, US President Joe Biden has granted clemency to nearly 1500 individuals, including four Indian-Americans, marking the largest single-day act of clemency in recent memory. The decision is part of Biden's commitment to addressing sentencing disparities and promoting rehabilitation.

Among those who benefited are Meera Sachdeva, Babubhai Patel, Krishna Mote, and Vikram Dutta. These cases highlight the broader issue of lengthy prison sentences for non-violent offenses, which the administration aims to resolve through revised laws and policies.

Biden stated that America stands on the promise of possibility and second chances. By granting clemency, the President seeks to restore opportunities for these individuals, allowing them to contribute positively to society and rebuild their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024