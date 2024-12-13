Biden's Unprecedented Clemency: Second Chances Given to 1500

In a historic move, US President Joe Biden has granted clemency to nearly 1500 individuals, including four Indian-Americans, marking the largest single-day act of clemency in recent memory. The decision is part of Biden's commitment to addressing sentencing disparities and promoting rehabilitation.

Among those who benefited are Meera Sachdeva, Babubhai Patel, Krishna Mote, and Vikram Dutta. These cases highlight the broader issue of lengthy prison sentences for non-violent offenses, which the administration aims to resolve through revised laws and policies.

Biden stated that America stands on the promise of possibility and second chances. By granting clemency, the President seeks to restore opportunities for these individuals, allowing them to contribute positively to society and rebuild their lives.

