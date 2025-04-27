Valerie's Triumph: Sausage Dog's Epic Rescue After 529 Days Stranded

The miraculous rescue of Valerie, a miniature dachshund, after an astounding 529 days missing on Kangaroo Island, has sparked widespread media interest. Wildlife rescuers announced on Saturday the dog is recovering well.

Valerie's story unfolded in November 2023 when she disappeared during her owners' visit to the popular South Australian tourist destination. Her return was celebrated by many, including Jared Karran, director of Kangara Wildlife Rescue, who shared updates on the charity's Facebook page.

The determined rescue mission involved over 1,000 hours contributed by volunteers, featuring efforts with vehicles and numerous traps and cameras. Valerie's eventual rescue marked a triumphant moment for both the volunteers and her grateful owners as she begins her transition back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)