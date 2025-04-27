Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vancouver's Filipino Festival: Vehicular Incident Claims Lives

A driver crashed into attendees of a street festival in Vancouver, causing fatalities and injuries. The incident occurred at a Filipino community event. The exact number of casualties remains undisclosed. The suspect has been arrested. Videos depict a tragic scene with victims and debris scattered across the road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 27-04-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 11:16 IST
A devastating incident unfolded at a South Vancouver street festival when a driver plowed into a crowd, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, according to local police.

The Vancouver Police Department reported that the car struck attendees of a Filipino community event around 8 p.m. on Friday. Authorities have now taken the driver into custody.

Harrowing footage shared online displays the aftermath: seven motionless bodies and scattered debris line the street as a black SUV with significant front-end damage sits nearby. The specific number of casualties has yet to be confirmed.

