Tragedy Strikes Vancouver's Filipino Festival: Vehicular Incident Claims Lives

A devastating incident unfolded at a South Vancouver street festival when a driver plowed into a crowd, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, according to local police.

The Vancouver Police Department reported that the car struck attendees of a Filipino community event around 8 p.m. on Friday. Authorities have now taken the driver into custody.

Harrowing footage shared online displays the aftermath: seven motionless bodies and scattered debris line the street as a black SUV with significant front-end damage sits nearby. The specific number of casualties has yet to be confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)