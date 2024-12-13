Tragic End: U.S. Couple Killed Amid Michoacan Violence

A U.S. couple became victims of violent crime in Michoacan, Mexico, this week, as escalating violence plagued the region. State prosecutors confirmed that Gloria A., 50, and Rafael C., 53, were shot while traveling in a pickup truck in Angamacutiro on Wednesday night.

The attack occurred shortly after a regional meeting overseen by Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, who pledged to tackle the national surge in violence. Tragically, Gloria died immediately at the scene, while Rafael succumbed to his injuries shortly after being hospitalized.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine why the couple was targeted. Both victims had connections to the local area, with Gloria having U.S. citizenship and Rafael being U.S.-born to Mexican parents.

