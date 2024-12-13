Left Menu

Tragic End: U.S. Couple Killed Amid Michoacan Violence

A U.S. couple was fatally shot in Michoacan, Mexico, amidst a wave of violence, shortly after President Claudia Sheinbaum's meeting on safety. The couple's attack remains under investigation, as Mexico grapples with escalating cartel violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 07:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 07:56 IST
A U.S. couple became victims of violent crime in Michoacan, Mexico, this week, as escalating violence plagued the region. State prosecutors confirmed that Gloria A., 50, and Rafael C., 53, were shot while traveling in a pickup truck in Angamacutiro on Wednesday night.

The attack occurred shortly after a regional meeting overseen by Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, who pledged to tackle the national surge in violence. Tragically, Gloria died immediately at the scene, while Rafael succumbed to his injuries shortly after being hospitalized.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine why the couple was targeted. Both victims had connections to the local area, with Gloria having U.S. citizenship and Rafael being U.S.-born to Mexican parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

