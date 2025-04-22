Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Challenges IMF's Economic Forecast for Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum contests the IMF's GDP contraction forecast, highlighting public spending as a buffer against economic challenges. Despite the IMF's prediction of a 2025 contraction, Sheinbaum emphasizes a domestic investment plan to safeguard the economy amid US-imposed tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:58 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum Challenges IMF's Economic Forecast for Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has rejected the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) projection of an economic contraction, arguing that increased public spending will protect the country's economy. The IMF has revised its forecast, citing US tariffs and geopolitical tensions as contributors to a potential 0.3% GDP decline in 2025.

Sheinbaum, speaking at a press conference, expressed confidence in Mexico's internal economic strategies. She believes that the government's models, which differ from the IMF's prediction, anticipate positive economic growth. She underscored 'Plan Mexico,' an initiative designed to boost domestic industry amid challenging international conditions.

Despite the IMF's assessment, the Mexican government has projected economic growth between 1.5% and 2.3% for the current year. The nation's economy has faced hurdles, including tariff threats, a cooling investment climate, and a recent drought, pushing it towards a technical recession. Preliminary data suggests continued economic strain, with further contractions reported in early 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025