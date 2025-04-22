Claudia Sheinbaum Challenges IMF Economic Forecast

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum voiced her disagreement with the International Monetary Fund's forecast on Tuesday, which predicts a 0.3% contraction in Mexico's economy this year.

Speaking during her regular morning press conference, Sheinbaum mentioned, "We do not know what it is based on. We do not agree."

She stated that the finance ministry's economic models differ and do not support the IMF's projection, raising questions about the basis of the forecast released earlier by the IMF.

(With inputs from agencies.)