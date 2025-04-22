Claudia Sheinbaum Challenges IMF Economic Forecast
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has voiced disagreement with the IMF's projection of a 0.3% economic contraction for Mexico. She argues that the finance ministry's economic models, which differ from IMF's, do not align with this forecast.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:51 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum voiced her disagreement with the International Monetary Fund's forecast on Tuesday, which predicts a 0.3% contraction in Mexico's economy this year.
Speaking during her regular morning press conference, Sheinbaum mentioned, "We do not know what it is based on. We do not agree."
She stated that the finance ministry's economic models differ and do not support the IMF's projection, raising questions about the basis of the forecast released earlier by the IMF.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finance Ministry Gathers Bank Heads for Performance Review
ANC and DA Tensions Rise Amidst Budget Disagreements
Delhi on the Brink of Historic Power Milestone with 9000 MW Demand Projection
Unexpected Growth: UK Economy Surpasses Projections in February
Crisil's Projection: Bank Credit Growth to Surge by FY26