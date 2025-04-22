Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Challenges IMF Economic Forecast

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has voiced disagreement with the IMF's projection of a 0.3% economic contraction for Mexico. She argues that the finance ministry's economic models, which differ from IMF's, do not align with this forecast.

Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum voiced her disagreement with the International Monetary Fund's forecast on Tuesday, which predicts a 0.3% contraction in Mexico's economy this year.

Speaking during her regular morning press conference, Sheinbaum mentioned, "We do not know what it is based on. We do not agree."

She stated that the finance ministry's economic models differ and do not support the IMF's projection, raising questions about the basis of the forecast released earlier by the IMF.

