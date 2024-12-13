Maharashtra Man Booked for Triple Talaq: A Legal Debate

A 31-year-old resident of Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district has been booked by police for allegedly executing 'triple talaq'—an instant divorce practice banned in 2019.

The man reportedly called his wife's father on Tuesday, declaring the annulment of his marriage based on her solitary walks—an action now considered a criminal offense.

Following a complaint by the wife, an FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(4) and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Police confirmed an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)