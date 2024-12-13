Maharashtra Man Booked for Triple Talaq: A Legal Debate
A 31-year-old man from Mumbra, Maharashtra, has been charged for using the banned practice of 'triple talaq' to divorce his wife. The incident reportedly occurred when he called his wife's father, citing her solo walks as the reason. An FIR has been filed under relevant laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 09:30 IST
- India
A 31-year-old resident of Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district has been booked by police for allegedly executing 'triple talaq'—an instant divorce practice banned in 2019.
The man reportedly called his wife's father on Tuesday, declaring the annulment of his marriage based on her solitary walks—an action now considered a criminal offense.
Following a complaint by the wife, an FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(4) and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Police confirmed an ongoing investigation.
