Left Menu

China and Egypt: A United Front for Middle East Peace

China's foreign minister Wang Yi emphasized cooperation with Egypt to promote peace in the Middle East. During talks with Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, they discussed Syria's territorial integrity and celebrated a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:46 IST
China and Egypt: A United Front for Middle East Peace
Wang Yi Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, underscored Beijing's agreement with Egypt to jointly champion peace initiatives and negotiations for Middle East stability, as reported by a media pool.

Wang's remarks came during a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Beijing on Friday, highlighting shared concerns over Syria's state affairs.

The ministers also expressed their satisfaction with the recent ceasefire agreement achieved between Israel and Lebanon, emphasizing respect for national sovereignty and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024