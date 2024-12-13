China and Egypt: A United Front for Middle East Peace
China's foreign minister Wang Yi emphasized cooperation with Egypt to promote peace in the Middle East. During talks with Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, they discussed Syria's territorial integrity and celebrated a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.
- China
China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, underscored Beijing's agreement with Egypt to jointly champion peace initiatives and negotiations for Middle East stability, as reported by a media pool.
Wang's remarks came during a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Beijing on Friday, highlighting shared concerns over Syria's state affairs.
The ministers also expressed their satisfaction with the recent ceasefire agreement achieved between Israel and Lebanon, emphasizing respect for national sovereignty and stability in the region.
