Royal Staff Incident Sparks Buckingham Palace Probe

Buckingham Palace has declared an investigation into the conduct of its staff after reports emerged of a confrontation following a celebratory gathering. The Sun newspaper claimed that an altercation broke out, involving glass-throwing and fisticuffs.

The incident occurred after an informal evening reception held at the palace, continuing later at a nearby bar. This prompted the intervention of the police after the situation escalated.

In response, Buckingham Palace emphasized the event was not a formal function and assured a complete investigation, holding staff accountable as necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)