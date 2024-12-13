Left Menu

Royal Staff Incident Sparks Buckingham Palace Probe

Buckingham Palace has announced an investigation into an altercation involving royal staff. The incident reportedly involved a brawl at a bar following a palace-hosted reception. The Palace has stated that while the gathering was informal, disciplinary action will follow pending an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:59 IST
Buckingham Palace has declared an investigation into the conduct of its staff after reports emerged of a confrontation following a celebratory gathering. The Sun newspaper claimed that an altercation broke out, involving glass-throwing and fisticuffs.

The incident occurred after an informal evening reception held at the palace, continuing later at a nearby bar. This prompted the intervention of the police after the situation escalated.

In response, Buckingham Palace emphasized the event was not a formal function and assured a complete investigation, holding staff accountable as necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

