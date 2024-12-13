Royal Staff Incident Sparks Buckingham Palace Probe
Buckingham Palace has announced an investigation into an altercation involving royal staff. The incident reportedly involved a brawl at a bar following a palace-hosted reception. The Palace has stated that while the gathering was informal, disciplinary action will follow pending an investigation.
Buckingham Palace has declared an investigation into the conduct of its staff after reports emerged of a confrontation following a celebratory gathering. The Sun newspaper claimed that an altercation broke out, involving glass-throwing and fisticuffs.
The incident occurred after an informal evening reception held at the palace, continuing later at a nearby bar. This prompted the intervention of the police after the situation escalated.
In response, Buckingham Palace emphasized the event was not a formal function and assured a complete investigation, holding staff accountable as necessary.
