Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea for Red Fort Possession by Mughal Descendant

The Delhi High Court rejected a plea by Sultana Begum, widow of the great-grandson of Bahadur Shah Zafar-II, seeking possession of the Red Fort. The court dismissed the appeal due to a delay in filing and lack of justification for such delay, stating the petition was time-barred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:09 IST
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea for Red Fort Possession by Mughal Descendant
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court, on Friday, revoked the petition of Sultana Begum, the widow of the great-grandson of Bahadur Shah Zafar-II, to claim ownership of the Red Fort, citing the lengthy delay in filing the case.

The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, noted that the appeal came over two-and-a-half years too late. Citing Begum's health condition and personal losses as reasons for the delay, the court found these explanations inadequate.

Filed through advocate Vivek More, the petition asserted the Red Fort was unlawfully taken from her ancestor post-1857. The Court confirmed the dismissal due to the time elapsed since the alleged dispossession in the 19th century, resulting in the appeal being legally inadmissible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024