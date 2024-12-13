Diplomatic Dynamics: India's Strategic Stance in South Asia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reaffirmed India's firm stance on its patrolling rights in Depsang, Ladakh, amid ongoing disengagement agreements with China. Responding to inquiries in the Lok Sabha, he highlighted the historical significance of these patrolling limits and the nation's commitment to protecting its territorial integrity.

Addressing concerns over a Nepalese currency depiction, Jaishankar clarified India's uncompromising border position, urging neighboring states to understand this unyielding stance. He highlighted the issues across the Myanmar border, emphasizing India's proactive measures in the face of minimal government authority on the neighboring side.

Jaishankar recounted the renewed diplomatic endeavors under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including significant visits to Nepal and Sri Lanka, after prolonged absences, underscoring India's dedication to strengthening ties with these nations. He dismissed attempts to politically skew India's foreign policy achievements and stressed collaborative development projects with Maldives, Sri Lanka, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)