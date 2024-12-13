Inside Safe: Transforming Lives on Los Angeles Streets

Los Angeles stands out for its distinctive method of addressing homelessness through the Inside Safe program, which shifts focus from law enforcement to providing aid. With over 186,000 homeless individuals in California, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass highlights the need for ongoing solutions to house the 45,000 homeless in the city.

Inside Safe has successfully transitioned thousands from streets to hotel rooms and shelters, while clearing former encampments. The program has drawn mixed responses, but continues to be a cornerstone of the city's efforts against homelessness, with nearly $250 million allocated for its operation in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Despite some setbacks and challenges raised by residents, Inside Safe has managed to keep a majority of its participants housed permanently. This milestone reflects the city's commitment to a compassionate yet effective strategy, emphasizing long-term housing solutions and reducing reliance on police enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)