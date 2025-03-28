Left Menu

Permanent Housing Sought for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Survivors

The National Commission for Minorities chairman has urged the Delhi government to provide permanent housing to families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This call emphasizes the need for justice, security, and stability for survivors. The lieutenant governor has prioritized the review of this request.

The National Commission for Minorities, led by chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura, has made a formal appeal to the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. This appeal is for the urgent provision of permanent housing to families impacted by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The February 12, 2025 letter stresses the necessity of offering security, justice, and stability to survivors, aiding their long-term recovery. The lieutenant governor has promptly instructed the Revenue Department to evaluate this appeal in accordance with existing rehabilitation policies.

The directive includes keeping the NCM chairman updated on progress, marking a significant step towards justice and meaningful support for affected communities. The Commission remains dedicated to protecting minority rights in India.

