Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Families Mourn After Airstrike

Dozens of relatives gathered at a Gaza Strip hospital on Friday, before burying some of the 33 Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on a post office. The victims sought shelter in the Nuseirat camp postal facility. Thursday's attack also damaged nearby homes, causing widespread devastation and grief among the families.

Israel stated its target was a senior Islamic Jihad member. At Al-Awda Hospital, bodies were wrapped in shrouds and blankets, reflecting the somber atmosphere. "They have killed hope and optimism," said Suheil Mattar, who lost family members. The long-awaited truce efforts face constant setbacks amid continual conflict.

Arab mediators, including Egypt and Qatar, have not succeeded in brokering a ceasefire deal. Israel accuses Islamic Jihad of exploiting civilians as shields. Nuseirat is historically known as a refugee camp from the 1948 war. Destruction continues, with officials reporting further casualties from separate airstrikes, exacerbating Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

