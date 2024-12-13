Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Families Mourn After Airstrike

Families in Gaza mourned the loss of 33 Palestinians after an Israeli airstrike targeted a post office in Nuseirat camp. Efforts for a ceasefire remain unsuccessful amid ongoing violence. The conflict has caused immense devastation, leaving thousands displaced and leading to significant loss of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Families Mourn After Airstrike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dozens of relatives gathered at a Gaza Strip hospital on Friday, before burying some of the 33 Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on a post office. The victims sought shelter in the Nuseirat camp postal facility. Thursday's attack also damaged nearby homes, causing widespread devastation and grief among the families.

Israel stated its target was a senior Islamic Jihad member. At Al-Awda Hospital, bodies were wrapped in shrouds and blankets, reflecting the somber atmosphere. "They have killed hope and optimism," said Suheil Mattar, who lost family members. The long-awaited truce efforts face constant setbacks amid continual conflict.

Arab mediators, including Egypt and Qatar, have not succeeded in brokering a ceasefire deal. Israel accuses Islamic Jihad of exploiting civilians as shields. Nuseirat is historically known as a refugee camp from the 1948 war. Destruction continues, with officials reporting further casualties from separate airstrikes, exacerbating Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024