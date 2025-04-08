Chinese Mercenaries Captured: New Twist in Ukraine Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine announced on Tuesday the capture of two Chinese nationals allegedly fighting for Russia in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. This revelation adds a new layer of complexity to peace negotiations and raises questions about China's role in the three-year-old war.

Posting a video on X, Zelenskiy hinted at the potential involvement of more Chinese citizens, though he stopped short of implicating Beijing directly. China's Foreign Ministry has yet to comment, marking the first such incident to publicly emerge. The implications could strain China's diplomatic ties while impacting the peace process.

Zelenskiy expressed hope that this development would prompt the U.S. to reassess its diplomatic strategy toward Russia. Meanwhile, Ukraine has summoned China's envoy demanding explanations. The situation underscores the international dimension of the conflict and highlights the challenges in achieving a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)