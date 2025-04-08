Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes and Legal Battles Intensify

Overnight and into Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip claimed at least 25 lives, with children and women among those killed, according to Palestinian medical sources. The renewed hostilities mark the latest chapter in a conflict that has left 50,000 Palestinians dead during its 18-month duration.

Simultaneously, legal dramas unfold within Israel as the Supreme Court hears cases challenging Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to dismiss the head of the country's internal security agency. This move is perceived by critics as politically charged, fueling the controversy surrounding Netanyahu's governance.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza persists amid allegations of war crimes and humanitarian crises. Meanwhile, violence in the West Bank surges, with reports of Israeli forces using lethal measures. The situation remains tense as Israel justifies its military actions against militants like Hamas, holding them accountable for operating in populated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)