Empowering Women: Delhi's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana Set for Launch

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced that the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana will be rolled out in 10-15 days, offering Rs 1,000 monthly to women. The scheme aims to financially empower women, with eligibility excluding permanent government employees and recent taxpayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:57 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Friday the imminent launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a program aimed at financially empowering women by providing them with Rs 1,000 monthly. The rollout is expected within 10-15 days as the government finalizes the registration process.

The initiative seeks to ensure women's financial independence, making them less reliant on family members for personal expenses. Atishi highlighted that despite opposition, the government has remained committed to fulfilling their promise of support to women. The plan is on track for the first payouts before the fiscal year ends in March 2025.

Eligibility for the program excludes permanent government employees, women who paid income tax last year, and those already receiving pensions. As part of broader efforts to uplift women, the government has improved educational quality in schools, expanded healthcare accessibility through Mohalla Clinics, and facilitated free bus travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

