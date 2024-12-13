Twists and Turns: Consensual or Forced? Delhi High Court Probes Marriage Confusion

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a complex marriage dispute, questioning the true nature of a woman's consent to her marriage. The court has ordered the woman to appear in person, expressing doubts over her contradictory statements regarding the marriage's legitimacy.

Initially, both the woman and her husband visited a police station declaring their marriage consensual, but later, during a virtual court hearing, the woman reversed her stand, alleging forceful solemnization. This contradiction prompted the court to require her physical presence for clarification.

The ongoing case began when the husband filed a habeas corpus plea, accusing the woman's parents of detaining her against her will. The Delhi High Court aims to unravel the truth behind these contradictory claims and ensure justice is served efficiently.

