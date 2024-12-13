Left Menu

India Safely Evacuates Nationals Amidst Syrian Turmoil

India has successfully evacuated 77 nationals from Syria after the government collapse and rebel takeover of Damascus. Efforts were coordinated by India's External Affairs Ministry, ensuring safe passage through Lebanon. The Indian Embassy in Syria remains operational, with India advocating for a peaceful Syrian-led political process.

In a swift and coordinated operation, India has safely evacuated all of its nationals wishing to leave Syria after the collapse of the Syrian government. The evacuation follows the rebels' stunning capture of Damascus and several key locations, leading to President Bashar Assad's regime crumbling.

India's External Affairs Ministry reported on Friday that 77 Indian nationals were successfully evacuated from the war-torn nation and were assisted in their travel back to home soil. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Damascus continues to function as Indian authorities monitor the situation closely.

The evacuation was facilitated by the splitting of responsibilities between the Indian embassies in Syria and Lebanon. As they continue to bolster international diplomatic channels, India has called for a comprehensive, Syrian-led political process to restore peace and stability in the region.

