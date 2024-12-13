Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Conditional Bail to Partha Chatterjee in Cash-for-Jobs Scandal

The Supreme Court has granted conditional future bail to Partha Chatterjee, a former West Bengal minister linked to a money-laundering case related to a cash-for-jobs scandal. While detained, Chatterjee, facing multiple charges, was arrested by CBI and ED. The court emphasized fair trial principles and trial expedition.

Updated: 13-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:21 IST
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Friday granted conditional future bail to Partha Chatterjee, a former minister in West Bengal, who is embroiled in a money-laundering case connected to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Though this decision pertains to one case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chatterjee remains detained due to his involvement in other cases, including those handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court stressed that no suspect should be indefinitely held without trial proceedings being expedited.

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, emphasized that Chatterjee's bail is contingent on him not interfering with the investigation or influencing witnesses. They urged the trial court to hasten the trial process, with a firm focus on fair justice principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

