Blinken's Unseen Diplomacy: Navigating Middle East Tensions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unexpectedly visited Iraq on Friday as part of a broader Middle East tour focused on ensuring stability in Syria. His mission comes amid efforts to prevent further turmoil in the region following the recent ouster of Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

During his visit to Baghdad, Blinken held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani. The meeting was part of an emergency trip, marking Blinken's 12th visit to the region since last year's Israel-Hamas war, but his first since Assad's departure.

In addition, Blinken has planned talks in Jordan with Arab ministers to foster support for a post-Assad transition while preventing Islamic State from exploiting the situation. The US remains committed to its strategic partnership with Iraq and to addressing regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)