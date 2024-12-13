Blinken's Unseen Diplomacy: Navigating Middle East Tensions
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Iraq as part of a Middle East tour aimed at stabilizing Syria post-Assad's ouster. Meeting with Iraqi leaders, Blinken discussed regional security and US-Iraq strategic partnership while emphasizing an inclusive transition and preventing Islamic State's resurgence.
- Country:
- Iraq
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unexpectedly visited Iraq on Friday as part of a broader Middle East tour focused on ensuring stability in Syria. His mission comes amid efforts to prevent further turmoil in the region following the recent ouster of Syrian leader Bashar Assad.
During his visit to Baghdad, Blinken held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani. The meeting was part of an emergency trip, marking Blinken's 12th visit to the region since last year's Israel-Hamas war, but his first since Assad's departure.
In addition, Blinken has planned talks in Jordan with Arab ministers to foster support for a post-Assad transition while preventing Islamic State from exploiting the situation. The US remains committed to its strategic partnership with Iraq and to addressing regional security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Head of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish force: Islamic State has taken areas in east Syria
Syrian opposition war monitor says President Bashar Assad has left country to undisclosed location, reports AP.
Syria's state news agency denies rumours that President Bashar Assad has left the country, says he is at work in Damascus, reports AP.
Bashar Assad Granted Asylum in Moscow Amid Syrian Uprisings
U.S. Troops Stay in Syria: Counter-Terrorism Mission Against Islamic State