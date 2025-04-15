Heavyweight Titans Usyk and Dubois Set Sights on Unification Battle
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are negotiating a unification bout at Wembley. Usyk holds multiple world titles, and previously beat Dubois in a controversial match. Dubois, who claimed the IBF title, was meant to fight Joseph Parker earlier but withdrew, citing illness.
Ukraine's heavyweight boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk, is reportedly in discussions with Britain's IBF champion Daniel Dubois for a unification fight expected to take place at Wembley Stadium on July 12.
Usyk, who overcame Tyson Fury to secure the WBC, WBA, and WBO belts, last faced Dubois in a controversial match in Poland where a ninth-round knockout was decided under ambiguous circumstances.
Despite being prepared to face Joseph Parker in February, Dubois had to withdraw due to illness. This potential epic showdown at Wembley remains unsigned as representatives deliberate.
