Crackdown on Illegal Poppy: Jharkhand's Rigorous Measures

In Jharkhand, authorities have destroyed illegal poppy cultivation on 27,015 acres in 2024-25, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year. The crackdown led to 1,062 arrests. Chief Secretary Alka Tiwary has urged strict monitoring of drug-related activities to combat the illegal trade effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive crackdown on illegal activities, authorities in Jharkhand have eradicated poppy cultivation across 27,015 acres in the fiscal year 2024-25. This accomplishment has resulted in the arrest of 1,062 individuals, marking a significant step forward in combating illegal drug trade in the region.

During the previous fiscal year, the efforts had led to the destruction of poppy crops on 4,860 acres, with 773 arrests made. This acceleration in law enforcement reflects the increased focus and resources directed towards eradicating narcotics cultivation in Jharkhand.

The state's Chief Secretary, Alka Tiwary, has underscored the importance of vigilant monitoring of drug activities, urging for strict actions against offenders. Concerns over the sale of narcotic substances in pharmacies were also highlighted, prompting a call for the identification and regulation of such outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

