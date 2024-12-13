India and Philippines Strengthen Maritime Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions

India and the Philippines have pledged to collaborate on ensuring a rules-based maritime order in response to China's assertive claims in the South China Sea. This commitment emerged at their inaugural Maritime Dialogue, highlighting the strategic importance of secure sea lanes in the region.

With global concerns rising over China's extensive territorial claims—which affect multiple Southeast Asian nations—the dialogue concentrated on fostering bilateral naval cooperation. Both nations emphasized the importance of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, seeking a peaceful resolution to the disputes.

This dialogue also covered sharing naval best practices, joint maritime capacity-building, and expanding naval and coast guard collaborations. These efforts align with the recent strengthening of military ties, marked by India's delivery of the BrahMos missiles to the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)