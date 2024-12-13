Ukraine's new ground forces commander, Maj. Gen. Mykhailo Drapatyi, is spearheading a significant transformation of the military's training, management, and recruitment strategies, according to an announcement from Kyiv on Friday. This ambitious plan comes amidst the country's struggle with manpower challenges as it confronts a relentless Russian advance in the east.

The proposed overhaul by Drapatyi, who took command last month, targets several aspects of military operations, including training protocols and logistical management, with a focus on reducing corruption, integrating technology, and empowering non-commissioned officers. The Ukrainian military sees these changes as crucial to revitalizing the force with new energy and a modern strategy.

Ukraine faces mounting pressure from the outgoing Biden administration to lower the draft age, which Kyiv has resisted, pointing to the need for more Western equipment for mobilized troops. Meanwhile, the conflict continues as both Kyiv and Moscow seek tactical advantages ahead of anticipated negotiations, set against the backdrop of a shifting U.S. presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)