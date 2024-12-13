Desperate Measures: Parents' Protest Sparks Police Action
An elderly couple attempted self-immolation outside police headquarters, protesting inaction on their daughter's 105-day missing complaint. The incident led to an inquiry into the roles of the involved officers. Senior officials assured expedited efforts to locate the missing woman.
An elderly couple's desperate protest outside the police headquarters on Friday has sparked a renewed inquiry into police inaction regarding their missing daughter's case.
The couple claimed their 22-year-old daughter, Akanksha Dubey, was kidnapped over three months ago, yet no substantial efforts had been made to find her, despite their repeated pleas to officials, including the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office.
Prompted by the couple's self-immolation attempt, police are now expediting investigations, with senior officers promising immediate action to resolve the distressing situation. A fact-finding report has been commissioned to shed light on the inaction of the initial investigating officers.
