Desperate Measures: Parents' Protest Sparks Police Action

An elderly couple's desperate protest outside the police headquarters on Friday has sparked a renewed inquiry into police inaction regarding their missing daughter's case.

The couple claimed their 22-year-old daughter, Akanksha Dubey, was kidnapped over three months ago, yet no substantial efforts had been made to find her, despite their repeated pleas to officials, including the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office.

Prompted by the couple's self-immolation attempt, police are now expediting investigations, with senior officers promising immediate action to resolve the distressing situation. A fact-finding report has been commissioned to shed light on the inaction of the initial investigating officers.

