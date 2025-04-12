Jignesh Mevani Slams Bihar Government for Police Action on Congress Protestors
Jignesh Mevani, Gujarat Congress working president, criticized the Bihar government for its harsh response to Congress protests, highlighting the state's neglect of marginalized groups. He emphasized the need for a caste census to ensure social justice and criticized both state and central governments for undermining reservation policies.
In a vehement critique, Jignesh Mevani, Gujarat Congress working president, condemned the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for its handling of Congress protests in Patna, denouncing the police's use of batons and water cannons.
Mevani argued that the government aimed to suppress the voice of the poor and marginalized in the state, labeling Bihar's policies as anti-youth and anti-poor. He accused the government of failing to benefit economically weaker sections despite a caste survey.
Focusing on the need for a nationwide caste census, Mevani reinforced Congress's commitment to social and economic justice. He also criticized both state and central governments for setbacks in reservation policies, citing inadequate governance and legal challenges.
