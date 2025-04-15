Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Toddler in Odisha
In Bhubaneswar, Odisha Police swiftly rescued a one-and-half-year-old boy kidnapped from his visually impaired mother. The child was found in Balasore district, leading to the arrest of Kedarsan Panda and the detention of Jhelam Rani Panda. The incident highlights the effectiveness of police cooperation across districts.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Police successfully rescued a one-and-half-year-old boy kidnapped from his visually impaired mother in Bhubaneswar. The abduction took place early Sunday while the mother and her children slept on the footpath. The boy was located in Balasore district, leading to significant developments in the case.
Kedarsan Panda, a 27-year-old man from Puri district, was arrested in connection with the kidnapping. The child was found in the custody of Jhelam Rani Panda in Balasore district. She alleged she sought a male child for adoption. Her involvement and intentions are under further investigation.
This rescue effort underscored the dedication of multiple police teams and cooperation with nearby forces. Use of human and technical intelligence played a significant role in swiftly bringing the child back to his mother. The swift action was praised by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasizing government dedication to addressing citizens' challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Police
- abduction
- kidnapping
- rescue
- Bhubaneswar
- Balasore
- child
- arrest
- investigation
ALSO READ
Miracle Rescue Amid Earthquake Devastation in Myanmar
Myanmar Earthquake Catastrophe: Toll Rises Amidst Rescue Challenges
Survivors Rescued Amidst Chaos: Myanmar Quake Relief Efforts Continue
Rescue Efforts Intensify as Myanmar and Thailand Rebuild After Devastating Earthquake
Heartwarming Reunion: Bear Cub Reunited with Mother in Daring Forest Rescue