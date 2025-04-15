Left Menu

Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Toddler in Odisha

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha Police swiftly rescued a one-and-half-year-old boy kidnapped from his visually impaired mother. The child was found in Balasore district, leading to the arrest of Kedarsan Panda and the detention of Jhelam Rani Panda. The incident highlights the effectiveness of police cooperation across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:01 IST
Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Toddler in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police successfully rescued a one-and-half-year-old boy kidnapped from his visually impaired mother in Bhubaneswar. The abduction took place early Sunday while the mother and her children slept on the footpath. The boy was located in Balasore district, leading to significant developments in the case.

Kedarsan Panda, a 27-year-old man from Puri district, was arrested in connection with the kidnapping. The child was found in the custody of Jhelam Rani Panda in Balasore district. She alleged she sought a male child for adoption. Her involvement and intentions are under further investigation.

This rescue effort underscored the dedication of multiple police teams and cooperation with nearby forces. Use of human and technical intelligence played a significant role in swiftly bringing the child back to his mother. The swift action was praised by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasizing government dedication to addressing citizens' challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025