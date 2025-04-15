Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Toddler in Odisha

Odisha Police successfully rescued a one-and-half-year-old boy kidnapped from his visually impaired mother in Bhubaneswar. The abduction took place early Sunday while the mother and her children slept on the footpath. The boy was located in Balasore district, leading to significant developments in the case.

Kedarsan Panda, a 27-year-old man from Puri district, was arrested in connection with the kidnapping. The child was found in the custody of Jhelam Rani Panda in Balasore district. She alleged she sought a male child for adoption. Her involvement and intentions are under further investigation.

This rescue effort underscored the dedication of multiple police teams and cooperation with nearby forces. Use of human and technical intelligence played a significant role in swiftly bringing the child back to his mother. The swift action was praised by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasizing government dedication to addressing citizens' challenges.

