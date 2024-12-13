Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence in POCSO Case

A POCSO court in Siliguri sentenced Kiran Oraon to 20 years in prison for raping a six-year-old girl in 2019. This verdict follows a fast-track trial after Oraon's initial bail in 2022. The case highlights the judicial process concerning crimes against minors under the POCSO Act.

On Friday, a POCSO court in Siliguri handed down a 20-year prison sentence to Kiran Oraon, convicted of raping a six-year-old girl in 2019.

The court's decision followed extensive legal arguments from both the defense and prosecution, ultimately finding Oraon guilty of the heinous crime.

The prosecution detailed how Oraon had lured the victim to a secluded area under the guise of offering chocolate before committing the offense. The family reported the incident after the child fell ill, leading to Oraon's arrest and charges under the POCSO Act. After being granted bail in 2022, the case proceeded in a fast-track court, culminating in the recent verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

