Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence in POCSO Case

On Friday, a POCSO court in Siliguri handed down a 20-year prison sentence to Kiran Oraon, convicted of raping a six-year-old girl in 2019.

The court's decision followed extensive legal arguments from both the defense and prosecution, ultimately finding Oraon guilty of the heinous crime.

The prosecution detailed how Oraon had lured the victim to a secluded area under the guise of offering chocolate before committing the offense. The family reported the incident after the child fell ill, leading to Oraon's arrest and charges under the POCSO Act. After being granted bail in 2022, the case proceeded in a fast-track court, culminating in the recent verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)