Left Menu

Harmony Amidst Tensions: Siliguri's Ram Navami Celebration Sets Example

In Siliguri, Ram Navami festivities highlighted religious unity as Muslim youths collaborated by distributing water and flowers to Hindu participants. State officials ensured peaceful celebrations across West Bengal. Meanwhile, Jadavpur University faced controversy over denied celebration permissions, sparking discussions on inclusivity in educational spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:47 IST
Harmony Amidst Tensions: Siliguri's Ram Navami Celebration Sets Example
Muslim youths were seen distributing water bottles (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable gesture of communal unity, the Ram Navami celebrations in Siliguri have emerged as a beacon of peace amid escalating religious tensions in India. Muslim youths played a pivotal role by distributing water and showering flowers on participants of the Ram Navami rally, demonstrating harmonious coexistence.

Rustam Alam, a Muslim participant, expressed the shared sentiment, stating, "We are welcoming the rally coming on the occasion of Ram Navami. We are showering flowers on them. We want both communities to live peacefully." The event saw participants from varying communities embracing with messages of brotherhood.

Echoing this inclusivity, Bholanath Chakraborty, a Hindu rally participant, noted the impartial spirit of the festivities. "All those who have participated in this Ram Navami celebration are devotees of Lord Ram; there is no partiality...we all want to live together in peace and brotherhood," he said.

On a related note, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose ensured a secure environment for the celebrations, personally visiting the Ram Temple in Kolkata. He commended all parties involved for a safe celebration and highlighted the collaborative efforts between Raj Bhavan and law enforcement agencies.

Controversy surfaced at Jadavpur University, where the General Student Union celebrated Ram Navami despite alleged denials from university administration due to the absence of their vice chancellor. Former VC Buddhadeb Sahu questioned the basis for refusing permissions, emphasizing past inclusivity in campus celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025