Harmony Amidst Tensions: Siliguri's Ram Navami Celebration Sets Example
In Siliguri, Ram Navami festivities highlighted religious unity as Muslim youths collaborated by distributing water and flowers to Hindu participants. State officials ensured peaceful celebrations across West Bengal. Meanwhile, Jadavpur University faced controversy over denied celebration permissions, sparking discussions on inclusivity in educational spaces.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable gesture of communal unity, the Ram Navami celebrations in Siliguri have emerged as a beacon of peace amid escalating religious tensions in India. Muslim youths played a pivotal role by distributing water and showering flowers on participants of the Ram Navami rally, demonstrating harmonious coexistence.
Rustam Alam, a Muslim participant, expressed the shared sentiment, stating, "We are welcoming the rally coming on the occasion of Ram Navami. We are showering flowers on them. We want both communities to live peacefully." The event saw participants from varying communities embracing with messages of brotherhood.
Echoing this inclusivity, Bholanath Chakraborty, a Hindu rally participant, noted the impartial spirit of the festivities. "All those who have participated in this Ram Navami celebration are devotees of Lord Ram; there is no partiality...we all want to live together in peace and brotherhood," he said.
On a related note, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose ensured a secure environment for the celebrations, personally visiting the Ram Temple in Kolkata. He commended all parties involved for a safe celebration and highlighted the collaborative efforts between Raj Bhavan and law enforcement agencies.
Controversy surfaced at Jadavpur University, where the General Student Union celebrated Ram Navami despite alleged denials from university administration due to the absence of their vice chancellor. Former VC Buddhadeb Sahu questioned the basis for refusing permissions, emphasizing past inclusivity in campus celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Decries Nagpur Violence, Calls for Restoration of Peace
Jammu and Kashmir: A New Era of Peace and Security
Protests Intensify Over West Bengal Hospital Rape-Murder Case
Karnataka's Peaceful Bandh: Pro-Kannada Sentiments Erupt Over Language Dispute
BJP Protests as West Bengal Lifts Ban on Women in Bars