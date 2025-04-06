Harmony Amidst Tensions: Siliguri's Ram Navami Celebration Sets Example

In a remarkable gesture of communal unity, the Ram Navami celebrations in Siliguri have emerged as a beacon of peace amid escalating religious tensions in India. Muslim youths played a pivotal role by distributing water and showering flowers on participants of the Ram Navami rally, demonstrating harmonious coexistence.

Rustam Alam, a Muslim participant, expressed the shared sentiment, stating, "We are welcoming the rally coming on the occasion of Ram Navami. We are showering flowers on them. We want both communities to live peacefully." The event saw participants from varying communities embracing with messages of brotherhood.

Echoing this inclusivity, Bholanath Chakraborty, a Hindu rally participant, noted the impartial spirit of the festivities. "All those who have participated in this Ram Navami celebration are devotees of Lord Ram; there is no partiality...we all want to live together in peace and brotherhood," he said.

On a related note, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose ensured a secure environment for the celebrations, personally visiting the Ram Temple in Kolkata. He commended all parties involved for a safe celebration and highlighted the collaborative efforts between Raj Bhavan and law enforcement agencies.

Controversy surfaced at Jadavpur University, where the General Student Union celebrated Ram Navami despite alleged denials from university administration due to the absence of their vice chancellor. Former VC Buddhadeb Sahu questioned the basis for refusing permissions, emphasizing past inclusivity in campus celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)