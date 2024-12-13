Left Menu

Controversial Bail in Doctor's Murder Case Sparks Political Uproar in West Bengal

The bail of two suspects in the RG Kar hospital doctor's murder case has ignited criticism of the CBI by the ruling TMC and accusations by the BJP of state interference. The CBI's failure to file a charge sheet within 90 days led to the court's decision, amid widespread protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent bail granted to two key suspects in the RG Kar hospital doctor's murder case has stirred a political storm in West Bengal. The ruling TMC has criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for failing to produce a charge sheet in time, while the BJP accuses the state government of hampering the investigation.

The Sealdah court set ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and ex-officer Abhijit Mondal free after the CBI's procedural misstep. While TMC leader Kunal Ghosh blamed the CBI for not proving charges against the accused, BJP's Locket Chatterjee pointed to a lack of state cooperation as the root of the delay.

As political blame games ensue, protests continue across West Bengal, reflecting public disappointment with both the investigative and political establishments in dealing with the crime. The victims' families remain disheartened by what they perceive as justice delayed and disregarded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

